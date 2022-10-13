Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Gap Up to $13.74

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.74, but opened at $14.17. Xperi shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 126 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Xperi Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67.

Xperi Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Xperi

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,191,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,593,000 after buying an additional 230,878 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 40.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,439,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after buying an additional 417,906 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,394,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,127,000 after buying an additional 35,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after buying an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Xperi by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,343,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,382,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

Further Reading

