XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of XL stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. XL Fleet has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $6.38.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter. XL Fleet had a negative net margin of 270.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.02%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in XL Fleet by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,489,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873,177 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in XL Fleet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in XL Fleet by 433.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 902,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in XL Fleet by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 555,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in XL Fleet by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 552,043 shares in the last quarter. 30.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.

