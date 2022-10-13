XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
XL Fleet Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of XL stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. XL Fleet has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $6.38.
XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter. XL Fleet had a negative net margin of 270.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.02%.
Institutional Trading of XL Fleet
XL Fleet Company Profile
XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XL Fleet (XL)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.