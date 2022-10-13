WSFS Financial Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for WSFS Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS.

WSFS Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WSFS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

WSFS stock opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.22. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

WSFS Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $185,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,352.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $185,728.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WSFS Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.