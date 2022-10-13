Wrapped BNB Market Capitalization Achieves $1.16 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for $271.98 or 0.01400524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $104.46 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,303.35 or 0.27409163 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010710 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,258,341 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped BNB (WBNB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Wrapped BNB has a current supply of 4,268,364.38072013. The last known price of Wrapped BNB is 269.20030246 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9107 active market(s) with $59,542,953.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

