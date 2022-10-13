Workiva (NYSE:WK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $72.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.84 and a 200 day moving average of $76.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -55.40 and a beta of 1.25. Workiva has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $173.24.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 137.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Workiva by 23.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,921,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Workiva by 23.9% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,466,000 after acquiring an additional 362,293 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,435,000 after acquiring an additional 328,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 977,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,367,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

