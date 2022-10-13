Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

WWW has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus lowered Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Williams Capital reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Wolverine World Wide to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

NYSE WWW opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.70. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $38.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3,394.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

