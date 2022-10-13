Wojak Finance Tops One Day Volume of $93,265.00 (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last week, Wojak Finance has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. Wojak Finance has a total market capitalization of $151.83 million and $93,265.00 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wojak Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wojak Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Wojak Finance

Wojak Finance’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance.

Buying and Selling Wojak Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wojak Finance (WOJ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Wojak Finance has a current supply of 22,566,388,595 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wojak Finance is 0.00673278 USD and is down -3.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $90,387.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://woj.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wojak Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wojak Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wojak Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wojak Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.