Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.60.

WIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Wix.com by 113.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,091,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $530,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,991 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Wix.com by 314.8% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,242,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,817,000 after buying an additional 943,121 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Wix.com by 22,397.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,124,000 after buying an additional 687,380 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in Wix.com by 4,365.6% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,094,000 after buying an additional 599,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Wix.com by 12.9% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,531,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $473,369,000 after buying an additional 517,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of WIX opened at $72.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.07. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $53.12 and a 1 year high of $207.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.34.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.33 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 333.40% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

