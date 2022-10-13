WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the September 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:CXSE traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.81. 386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,356. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $57.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.81.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund
