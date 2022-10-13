WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the September 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CXSE traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.81. 386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,356. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $57.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.81.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXSE. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 878.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after buying an additional 153,878 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $848,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter.

