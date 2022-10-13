Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 75,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,171,589 shares.The stock last traded at $4.81 and had previously closed at $4.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WIT. Citigroup lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wipro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wipro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.30 to $4.70 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

Wipro Stock Down 3.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wipro

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Wipro had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wipro during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 24.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Wipro during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 111.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

