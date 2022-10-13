WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives $47.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.43.

WSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $5,500,279.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 631,938 shares in the company, valued at $27,445,067.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $5,500,279.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 631,938 shares in the company, valued at $27,445,067.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $169,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,742 shares of company stock worth $9,806,222 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 2.4 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth about $50,802,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 422.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,672,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,996 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 555.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,353,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth about $29,042,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $40.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $44.15.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $581.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.32 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 13.53%. On average, analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.