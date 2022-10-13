Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WSM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.40.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $123.96 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.29.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $9,789,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

