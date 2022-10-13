WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Trading 6.5% Higher

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.28 and last traded at $13.28. 6,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 555,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price target on WideOpenWest to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

WideOpenWest Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insider Activity

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $176.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 93.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. WideOpenWest’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 330,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,207,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Brunick sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $86,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,615,600.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,050 shares of company stock valued at $892,900. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WideOpenWest

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the second quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in WideOpenWest by 85.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Articles

