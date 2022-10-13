Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $75.86 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $167.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

