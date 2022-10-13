WhiteBIT Token (WBT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.13 Million

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. During the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteBIT Token has a market capitalization of $680.92 million and $10.13 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteBIT Token token can now be bought for about $11.02 or 0.00058723 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,115.14 or 0.27315711 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010669 BTC.

WhiteBIT Token was first traded on August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. The official website for WhiteBIT Token is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “WhiteBIT Token (WBT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. WhiteBIT Token has a current supply of 400,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WhiteBIT Token is 11.15753049 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $8,521,747.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://whitebit.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteBIT Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteBIT Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

