WFA of San Diego LLC Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 425 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 161,090 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $86.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.48. The company has a market capitalization of $99.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

