WFA of San Diego LLC Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.07. 49,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,470,063. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.41 and its 200-day moving average is $93.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

