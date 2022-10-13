WFA of San Diego LLC Takes $90,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $823,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Biogen by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock opened at $253.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.32. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.17. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $287.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Biogen from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.38.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.