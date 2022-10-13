WFA of San Diego LLC Takes $90,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $823,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Biogen by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.
Biogen Stock Performance
Biogen stock opened at $253.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.32. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.17. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $287.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Biogen from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.38.
About Biogen
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.
