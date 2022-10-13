WFA of San Diego LLC Takes $85,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.98. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60.

