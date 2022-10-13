WFA of San Diego LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.
Altria Group Trading Up 0.9 %
MO stock opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.53.
Altria Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 387.63%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
