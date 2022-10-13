WFA of San Diego LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.9 %

MO stock opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.53.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 387.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

