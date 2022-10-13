WFA of San Diego LLC Purchases Shares of 226 iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,711,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,604,000 after purchasing an additional 74,931 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 371.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 926,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,905,000 after purchasing an additional 729,814 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 594,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 416,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,081,000 after buying an additional 16,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,538,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

MTUM opened at $134.21 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.21.

