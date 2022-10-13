WFA of San Diego LLC Purchases New Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 12.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $4,463,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Public Storage Trading Down 1.0 %

Several equities analysts have commented on PSA shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.64.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $286.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $280.83 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.14%.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.