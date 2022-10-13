WFA of San Diego LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

WFA of San Diego LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,613,000 after buying an additional 8,427,162 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,873,000 after buying an additional 3,993,918 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,777,000 after buying an additional 3,503,394 shares in the last quarter. P E Global LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $277,104,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $251,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock remained flat at $95.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 45,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,556,921. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.80. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.15 and a 1-year high of $115.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

