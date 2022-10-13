WFA of San Diego LLC Invests $52,000 in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,743,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in ResMed by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,262,000 after buying an additional 875,001 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ResMed by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,705,000 after acquiring an additional 380,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after acquiring an additional 360,161 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,848,017,000 after acquiring an additional 254,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.83.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $210.13 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $275.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.55 and a 200-day moving average of $220.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.80.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $340,193.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,873,117.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $1,276,534.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at $91,159,184.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $340,193.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,873,117.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,253,693. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

