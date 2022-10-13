WFA of San Diego LLC Buys New Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,874,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,947,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $247,998,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,705,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 88.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 711,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,537,000 after acquiring an additional 333,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.09.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $79.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.15. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

