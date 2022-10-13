WFA of San Diego LLC Buys New Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 58 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 45.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BLK opened at $531.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $650.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $650.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $526.94 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.
BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $776.46.
In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
