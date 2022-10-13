WFA of San Diego LLC Acquires Shares of 870 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 870 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.1% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 30.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.2% during the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv Trading Down 1.8 %

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,766,896. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $93.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.35. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $111.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

