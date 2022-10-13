WEX (NYSE:WEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WEX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $211.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.75.

WEX Price Performance

NYSE WEX opened at $134.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57. WEX has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $197.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.33 million. WEX had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WEX will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $204,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $204,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $129,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,730 shares of company stock worth $460,494 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 276.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in WEX in the first quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the second quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Stories

