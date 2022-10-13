WEX (NYSE:WEX) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Truist Financial

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $185.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WEX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.42.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.48. 3,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,875. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. WEX has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $197.70.

Insider Transactions at WEX

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.33 million. WEX had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WEX will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,628.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,628.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $129,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,730 shares of company stock valued at $460,494 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in WEX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after buying an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,238,000 after acquiring an additional 46,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,789,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEX

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

