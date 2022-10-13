Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) PT Lowered to C$29.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance
TSE:WTE traded up C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$25.08. 78,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,062. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.15. Westshore Terminals Investment has a one year low of C$24.34 and a one year high of C$37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.34. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20.
About Westshore Terminals Investment
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
