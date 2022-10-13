Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) PT Lowered to C$29.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance

TSE:WTE traded up C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$25.08. 78,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,062. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.15. Westshore Terminals Investment has a one year low of C$24.34 and a one year high of C$37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.34. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment ( TSE:WTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$82.72 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.5499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.