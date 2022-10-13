WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $36.88 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 903,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,781 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 12.2% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $36,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parthenon LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 43,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 141,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 74,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,083,000 after buying an additional 102,051 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 182,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VEA stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.84. The company had a trading volume of 394,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,227,533. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.97 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.45.

