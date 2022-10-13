WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 2,768 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,602.4% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,230,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,925 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,317,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,441,000 after purchasing an additional 573,921 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,779,000 after purchasing an additional 402,511 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $16,707,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $18,570,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

IWP stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,373. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $123.45.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

