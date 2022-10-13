Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Western Digital from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.45.

Western Digital Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of WDC opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $69.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,152,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

