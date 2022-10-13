WestEnd Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,522 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 153,315 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 282,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $42,803,000 after acquiring an additional 31,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,906 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on NVIDIA to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.50.

NVIDIA stock opened at $115.00 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $112.83 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $286.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

