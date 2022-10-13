Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $56.52

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.52 and last traded at $57.23, with a volume of 5317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.56.
Welltower Trading Up 0.5 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.16%.
Institutional Trading of Welltower
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
