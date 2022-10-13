Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $56.52

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.52 and last traded at $57.23, with a volume of 5317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.56.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

Institutional Trading of Welltower

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.