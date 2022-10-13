Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to $77.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WELL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.31.

WELL traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.74. 47,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower has a 1-year low of $56.52 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Welltower by 7.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.9% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.6% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

