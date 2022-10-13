Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $115.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.83.

NYSE CNI opened at $106.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.05. The company has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $106.61 and a 12 month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 20.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 38.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 73.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $36,542,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

