Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.19. Weis Markets has a 1 year low of $52.39 and a 1 year high of $86.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.40.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter.

Weis Markets Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weis Markets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 28.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMK. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Weis Markets by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Weis Markets during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Weis Markets by 78.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Weis Markets by 36.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

