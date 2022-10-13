Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SL Green Realty (SLG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE: SLG) in the last few weeks:

10/13/2022 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $46.00.

10/12/2022 – SL Green Realty is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/27/2022 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $54.00 to $51.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

9/14/2022 – SL Green Realty was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2022 – SL Green Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $44.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/8/2022 – SL Green Realty was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

8/30/2022 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,258. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.22 and a 52 week high of $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.43.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 104.5% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

