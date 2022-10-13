Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/13/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $314.00 to $273.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $275.00.

9/20/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $303.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $298.00.

8/23/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $342.00 to $318.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler to $325.00.

8/19/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $322.00 to $313.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $310.00 to $308.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $266.00 to $289.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $266.00 to $280.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.26. 1,856,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.20. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies Inc alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 922,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,664,000 after acquiring an additional 21,149 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 430,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares during the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 71,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,550,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.