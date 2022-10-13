Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AptarGroup (ATR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AptarGroup (NYSE: ATR) recently:

10/13/2022 – AptarGroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $123.00 to $112.00.

10/12/2022 – AptarGroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – AptarGroup is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – AptarGroup was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/8/2022 – AptarGroup was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/30/2022 – AptarGroup was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE ATR traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $93.99. 3,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.25. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.64. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.27 and a 12 month high of $135.81.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 25.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,635,000 after buying an additional 475,626 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 47.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,159,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,207,000 after buying an additional 373,861 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 71.5% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 661,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,273,000 after buying an additional 275,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,946,000 after buying an additional 237,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1,337.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 96,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after buying an additional 90,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

