Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Sells 90 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,032,000 after buying an additional 21,266 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,733. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.69.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.55.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

