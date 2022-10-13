Wedbush Weighs in on Molson Coors Beverage’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report released on Monday, October 10th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Molson Coors Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.63. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 18.9% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 52,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,127,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.5% in the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 22.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

