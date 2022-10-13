Wedbush Comments on Constellation Brands, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Constellation Brands in a report issued on Monday, October 10th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Constellation Brands’ current full-year earnings is $11.15 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.76 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.58 EPS.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.71.

STZ stock opened at $223.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.60 and its 200-day moving average is $242.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 720.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 over the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

