Wedbush Begins Coverage on Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.75.

Celsius Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $90.34 on Monday. Celsius has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.64 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $1,349,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,027,181.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,090 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 51,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Celsius by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Celsius by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Further Reading

