Wealth Architects LLC Sells 720 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wealth Architects LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after buying an additional 25,413 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Altria Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Altria Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.9 %

MO traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.59. 290,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,692,490. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average of $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

