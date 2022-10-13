Wealth Architects LLC Sells 498 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,588,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.10. The stock had a trading volume of 112,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $228.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $192.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.54.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

