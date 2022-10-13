Wealth Architects LLC Invests $201,000 in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,769 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter worth $549,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 31.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at about $821,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 37.5% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 33,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 17.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

MTH stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.74. 17,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,602. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $125.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,868.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.