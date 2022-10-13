Wealth Architects LLC Increases Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.38. 175,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,734,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.26 and a beta of 1.07. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,996,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,768,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $263,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 238,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,157,360.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 595,279 shares of company stock valued at $72,641,588. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.57.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

