Wealth Architects LLC Has $988,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $108,122,000. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,314 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% in the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,153 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.92. The company had a trading volume of 166,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,028. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.33. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.